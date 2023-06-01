The Twins will activate Polanco (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

A strained left hamstring sent Polanco to the injured list May 20, and he will return after spending slightly more than the minimum amount of time on the IL. The 29-year-old infielder was seeing the ball extremely well prior to getting injured, slashing .316/.435/.737 with two homers and three RBI across his last five games. His return will send Edouard Julien back to Triple-A St. Paul.