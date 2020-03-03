Polanco (ankle) will start at shortstop and bat second Tuesday in the Twins' Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins have brought Polanco along slowly this spring after he required surgery on his right ankle in the offseason. After Polanco made his Grapefruit League debut as a designated hitter Sunday, he'll now draw back into his normal position in the field, signaling that the Twins are comfortable where he stands on the health front. Polanco is once again expected to occupy a prominent spot in one of the majors' more potent lineups in 2020.