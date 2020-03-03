Twins' Jorge Polanco: Returns to infield
Polanco (ankle) will start at shortstop and bat second Tuesday in the Twins' Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Twins have brought Polanco along slowly this spring after he required surgery on his right ankle in the offseason. After Polanco made his Grapefruit League debut as a designated hitter Sunday, he'll now draw back into his normal position in the field, signaling that the Twins are comfortable where he stands on the health front. Polanco is once again expected to occupy a prominent spot in one of the majors' more potent lineups in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...