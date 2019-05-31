Twins' Jorge Polanco: Returns to lineup Friday
Polanco (illness) will bat second as the designated hitter Friday at Tampa Bay, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Polanco was absent from Thursday's lineup due to an illness, but he's good to go for Friday's contest. The 25-year-old is on a tear over his last 21 games with a .379/.449/.598 slash line with 15 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI.
