Polanco (ankle) is batting fifth and playing second base in Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

His ankle appears to be fine, as he pinch-ran in Monday's contest and now returns to the starting lineup Tuesday against righty Dean Kremer. The switch hitter has struggled at the plate this year, but especially so against right-handed pitchers-Polanco has just a .584 OPS in 113 plate appearances against righties.