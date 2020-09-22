site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Riding pine Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Polanco isn't starting Tuesday against the Tigers.
Polanco recorded hits in each of the past two contests, but he's struck out seven times over the last four games. He'll retreat to the bench as Ehire Adrianza starts at shortstop.
