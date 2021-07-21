Polanco went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the White Sox.
Polanco's lone hit of the night came at an opportune time as he launched a go-ahead two-run blast in the eighth to put the Twins up 5-4. The hit wouldn't matter in the end after the bullpen gave back the lead in the bottom half of the frame. The 27-year-old has rattled off at least a base knock in eight of his last 10 games and has three homers and three multi-hit efforts over that span too. For the year, he's slashing .255/.319/.433 with 13 homers, 46 RBI, 50 runs scored, eight steals and a 29:55 BB:K over 357 plate appearances.