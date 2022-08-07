Polanco will start at second base and bat second in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

With Carlos Correa getting a rare day off, Polanco will move into the No. 2 spot in the lineup for the first time since July 6, which was the last time Correa received a breather. Though Polanco has demonstrated excellent plate discipline since the All-Star break (11 walks against nine strikeouts in 13 games), it hasn't translated into much useful fantasy production (.196 average, zero home runs, zero stolen bases, six runs and three RBI).