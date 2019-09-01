Twins' Jorge Polanco: Running hot at dish
Polanco went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Tigers.
Polanco might be the hottest hitter in an exceptional Twins lineup, as he closed out August with a .404/.492/.673 slash line, three home runs, 16 runs and nine RBI over his last 13 contests. He'll carry a four-game multi-hit streak into the third game of the series in Detroit on Sunday, when he'll man shortstop and occupy the No. 2 spot in the order.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....