Polanco went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and two RBI in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Tigers.

Polanco might be the hottest hitter in an exceptional Twins lineup, as he closed out August with a .404/.492/.673 slash line, three home runs, 16 runs and nine RBI over his last 13 contests. He'll carry a four-game multi-hit streak into the third game of the series in Detroit on Sunday, when he'll man shortstop and occupy the No. 2 spot in the order.