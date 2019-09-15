Polanco went 3-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored in Saturday night's win over Cleveland.

Polanco singled and scored in the first inning, did the same in the sixth and scored again following an RBI double in the seventh. Added to his performance from the first game of the doubleheader, he finished the day 4-for-9 with four runs and three RBI.

