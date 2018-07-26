Polanco went 2-for-5 with a walk and three runs scored Wednesday against Toronto.

Polanco was in the thick of things all night, scoring the first run in a three-run rally in the second, the first in a two-run rally in the eighth and again as part of a six-run 11th inning. In 20 games since returning from his suspension, the shortstop is hitting a solid .270/.349/.365 with three steals.

