Polanco (suspension, finger) will embark on a rehab assignment with High-A Fort Myers on Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Polanco will serve as the team's designated hitter during Sunday's game and then take cuts off Ervin Santana (finger) yet again during the Miracle's scheduled off day Monday. If all goes well, Polanco will then start at shortstop Tuesday with Fort Myers. Moving forward, Polanco will need to be activated from his suspension July 2, or he will have to land on the disabled list.

