Polanco (knee) is scheduled to play seven innings in his second rehab game Saturday with Low-A Fort Myers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Polanco played five innings at second base in his rehab debut Thursday and went 1-for-3 with a single and two strikeouts. He could advance to another level after Saturday's game, but the Twins generally want to slow-play this rehab assignment because Polanco missed most of spring training with a lingering left knee injury. There's no exact timetable for his 2023 debut.