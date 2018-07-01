Twins manager Paul Molitor said that Polanco (suspension) will be reinstated Monday and rejoin the lineup later that day for the team's game against the Brewers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Unless Polanco experiences an unexpected setback with the finger infection he battled prior to heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment June 24, he'll likely be reinstalled as the Twins' everyday shortstop, bumping Ehire Adrianza to a reserve role. Polanco, who has gone 8-for-19 with a home run and four walks across six games between two minor-league affiliates, should provide a significant boost to the Minnesota offense after emerging as one of baseball's top hitters in the second half of last season. The 24-year-old slashed an impressive .293/.359/.511 with 10 home runs and seven steals after the All-Star break and profiled as an intriguing fantasy option at shortstop entering 2018 before he was handed an 80-game suspension in March for violating the MLB's policy against performance-enhancing drugs.