Polanco (ankle) will move to second base for 2021 after the Twins signed Andrelton Simmons on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Polanco has primarily played shortstop since making his big-league debut in 2014, but he did play second base during his time in the minors. Simmons is joining the team on a one-year, $10.5 million deal, and it's no surprise he'll be taking over at shortstop as one of the best defenders in the league, regardless of position. As a result of the signing, Luis Arraez is also expected to move into a utility role for Minnesota. Polanco underwent surgery in October to remove a bone spur and a small bone chip from his right ankle, but he's expected to be ready for the start of spring training.