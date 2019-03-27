Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey said the Twins have "every expectation" that Polanco (arm) will be ready to go for Thursday's season opener against the Indians, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Polanco has been battling arm fatigue recently, but it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss any time to start the season. The shortstop hit .303/.343/.394 with four RBI and a stolen base in 11 spring games.