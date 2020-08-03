site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-jorge-polanco-sits-for-first-time | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Sits for first time
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Polanco is not in the lineup Monday against the Pirates.
Both Polanco and left fielder Eddie Rosario will rest for the first time this year in Monday's game. Ehire Adrianza will enter the lineup at shortstop.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.