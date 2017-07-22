Polanco is not in the lineup Saturday against the Tigers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

This marks the second game in a row that Polanco will watch from the bench. Polanco still seems to be a big part of the Twins' future, although he continues to get plenty of rest while he struggles at the plate. For Saturday's contest, Eduardo Escobar will log a start at shortstop in his stead.