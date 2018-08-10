Polanco went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's loss to the Indians.

Polanco tied the game in the sixth inning after launching a three-run homer over the fence in right field, although the Indians would take the series finale on a walkoff single. The 25-year-old shortstop has appeared in just 33 games due to an 80-game suspension to begin the season, slashing .280/.353/.392 with 14 extra-base hits, 13 RBI and four stolen bases.

