Polanco went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 9-6 extra-innings win over Boston.

The infielder is in a groove at the plate, homering in three straight contests. He's also gone 13-for-37 (.351) across his last eight games with five multi-hit efforts in that span. Polanco has enjoyed a career-best year in the power department with 24 homers and a .496 slugging percentage through 118 games. He's added 76 RBI, 76 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.