Polanco (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Fort Myers on Thursday.
Polanco will play second base and bat second for the Mighty Mussels. It's not clear how many rehab games the veteran infielder will require before being activated, as it could depend on how his left knee is feeling. Polanco is eligible for activation at any time.
More News
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Placed on IL, murky return date•
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: To hit in front of trainers Tuesday•
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Could play in game Tuesday•
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Will begin year on injured list•
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: May begin season on injured list•
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Murky Opening Day status•