Polanco went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over Texas.

Polanco drew a walk, stole second and scored the third run of Minnesota's three-run rally in the 10th inning. The 27-year-old has recorded steals in each of the last two games after not attempting a stolen base since May 16. He's now slashing .254/.319/.441 with nine home runs, 30 RBI, 39 runs scored and five steals across 263 plate appearances.