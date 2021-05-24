site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Still sidelined Monday
Polanco (ankle) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Polanco will be on the bench for a fourth consecutive game due to right ankle soreness. Andrelton Simmons will start at shortstop while Nick Gordon takes over at second base.
