Twins' Jorge Polanco: Suspended 80 games
Polanco was suspended 80 games Sunday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
With Polanco suspended for 80 games, Eduardo Escobar will likely be in line to serve as the Twins' starting shortstop when Opening Day arrives. Polanco has played in 13 games for the Twins this spring, over which he's gone 9-for-34 (.265) with a home run and a triple at the dish. Polanco will be eligible to return at the latter end of June after his suspension concludes.
More News
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Holds starting shortstop role heading into season•
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Gets Friday off•
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Hits go-ahead single in ninth Thursday•
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Stays sizzling with multi-homer effort•
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Power surge continues Wednesday•
-
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Homers in third consecutive game•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...