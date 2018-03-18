Polanco was suspended 80 games Sunday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

With Polanco suspended for 80 games, Eduardo Escobar will likely be in line to serve as the Twins' starting shortstop when Opening Day arrives. Polanco has played in 13 games for the Twins this spring, over which he's gone 9-for-34 (.265) with a home run and a triple at the dish. Polanco will be eligible to return at the latter end of June after his suspension concludes.