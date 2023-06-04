Polanco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Guardians on Saturday.

Polanco led off the contest with a 413-foot blast, but Minnesota didn't manage much more offense the rest of the way. The long ball was his third hit since returning June 1 from a stay on the injured list, and all three knocks have gone for extra bases (two doubles, one homer). Polanco has been steady when healthy enough to play this season, posting a .278/.316/.500 slash line, five home runs, 16 RBI and one steal over 26 contests.