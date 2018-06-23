Polanco (suspension, finger) took swings against rehabbing teammate Ervin Santana Friday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Polanco is trying to prove he'll be ready for a return from his suspension July 2, but if he's not, he'll be placed on the disabled list. The shortstop might start a minor-league rehab assignment in the coming days. It was supposed to occur last weekend but was delayed after he slammed his finger in a car door and it became infected. He hasn't played in game action since spring training, and he'll probably serve as designated hitter before taking the field when he does return to that setting. Of course, the way the Twins' lineup has performed lately, he could be reinstalled quickly onto the big-league roster. Polanco surprised last year, slashing .256/.313/.410 with 13 home runs, 74 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 133 games.

