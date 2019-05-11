Polanco is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Polanco started the last 18 games at shortstop for the Twins, with his other game on the bench also coming during a doubleheader. The 25-year-old went 1-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in Saturday's Game 1 loss. Ehire Adrianza enters the starting lineup and will bat eighth in his absence.