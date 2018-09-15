Polanco is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Polanco will head to the bench after starting the last 14 games at shortstop, and slashed .271/.283/.373 over 61 plate appearances in that stretch. Ehire Adrianza will start at shortstop and bat eighth in his stead for the Twins.

