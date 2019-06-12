Polanco went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored Tuesday in the Twins' 6-5 win over the Mariners.

Polanco's three-hit performance vaulted him into the American League lead in batting average, with his .341 mark outpacing the Rays' Austin Meadows (.333) heading into Wednesday's action. The shortstop has supplemented the lofty average with plenty of power production, as he's already amassed 35 extra-base hits (10 home runs, 20 doubles, five triples).