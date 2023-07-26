Polanco (hamstring) is slated to be activated from the 10-day injured list in time for the Twins' series in Kansas City this weekend, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

He will play a seventh and final rehab game with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday before rejoining the big club Friday. Polanco is making his third start at third base for St. Paul on Wednesday and looks to be in line to see most of his action against right-handers with the Twins at the hot corner, with Edouard Julien remaining at second base.