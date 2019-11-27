Polanco underwent surgery Nov. 22 to address a right ankle impingement and is expected to resume baseball activities in six weeks, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The recovery timeline should allow Polanco to return to full health by the time spring training arrives. According to Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com, Polanco will be confined to a walking boot for the next couple weeks before resuming strengthening work for the ankle, which had been a chronic concern for the 26-year-old. The ankle issue never forced Polanco to miss any action in 2019, as he suited up for a career-high 153 games and slashed an impressive .2925/.356/.485 en route to earning his first All-Star nod.