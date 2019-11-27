Twins' Jorge Polanco: Undergoes ankle procedure
Polanco underwent surgery Nov. 22 to address a right ankle impingement and is expected to resume baseball activities in six weeks, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The recovery timeline should allow Polanco to return to full health by the time spring training arrives. According to Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com, Polanco will be confined to a walking boot for the next couple weeks before resuming strengthening work for the ankle, which had been a chronic concern for the 26-year-old. The ankle issue never forced Polanco to miss any action in 2019, as he suited up for a career-high 153 games and slashed an impressive .2925/.356/.485 en route to earning his first All-Star nod.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...