Polanco is still dealing with a tight left hamstring and could remain on the bench until Friday's series opener in Texas, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Polanco exited Sunday's game with the injury and was left out of the starting lineup Tuesday and Wednesday. Per Phil Miller of the Star Tribune, Polanco was supposed to participate in a pre-game workout Wednesday, but wasn't able to do so because of inclement weather. Despite that, Polanco is available off the bench.