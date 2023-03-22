Polanco (knee) will begin the 2023 season on the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It seemed to be pointing in this direction, but it's now official that Polanco won't be ready for the start of the 2023 season. The 29-year-old missed the final month of 2022 with a knee injury, and his progress stalled in the Grapefruit League. Polanco will miss at least the first few weeks of the season, and he will likely return to a regular role with the club at some point in April.