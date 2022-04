Godoy's contract was selected by the Twins on Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Godoy was designated for assignment shortly before Opening Day, but he's needed again just over two weeks into the season with Gary Sanchez battling abdominal tightness. Godoy will back up Ryan Jeffers for now, but Sanchez hasn't been placed on the injured list, so Godoy's stay on the active roster could be brief. Jhon Romero (biceps) hit the injured list in a corresponding move.