The Twins optioned Godoy to Triple-A St. Paul following Sunday's 9-3 win over the Rays, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Minnesota already has two other catchers on the active roster in Gary Sanchez and Ryan Jeffers, so it was an easy decision for the organization to send Godoy back to the minors as it reduces its roster from 28 to 26 ahead of Monday's deadline to do so. Following his April 23 call-up, Godoy appeared in just one game, going 0-for-3 with two walks and two runs.