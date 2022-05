Godoy was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul following the completion of Wednesday's suspended game on Thursday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Godoy came off the bench during the suspended game but never game to the plate. The 27-year-old has appeared in one game between his two stints in the majors this season, and he'll return to St. Paul, where he has a .241/.313/.276 slash line in eight contests.