Miranda went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Brewers.

For the second day in a row, Miranda produced exactly three hits and two RBI, lifting his season average up to .271 in the process. The rookie has been especially productive following his second minor-league call-up May 30, as he's slashing an incredible .326/.369/.545 in 41 games over the past two months. At this stage, Miranda seems to have established him as a mainstay in the lineup, and Miguel Sano's recent return from the injured list doesn't look as though it'll change that.