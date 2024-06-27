Miranda went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks while also drawing a walk.

Miranda kicked off the scoring for Minnesota with a three-run double in the second and went on to reach base four times in the contest - something he's done twice now in his last three games. It marked the third time that the third baseman has driven in three runs and logged multiple hits over his last five contests, increasing his average to .329 in June. Miranda has also drawn a walk in four straight games.