Miranda was recalled by the Twins on Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Miranda was optioned Sunday that Royce Lewis could take his place on the roster, but he'll return one day later as Lewis hits the injured list with a bone bruise in his right knee. Miranda hit a very disappointing .164/.200/.284 in 19 games prior to his demotion, but that brief stretch isn't enough to conclude that he doesn't have what it takes to succeed at the highest level.