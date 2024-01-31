Miranda (shoulder) began throwing in mid-January, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Miranda had surgery in early October to remove scar tissue from his right labrum and rotator cuff. He was cleared to begin hitting in early December and recently progressed to hitting off a pitching machine and throwing. The plan is for Miranda to be eased into game action this spring at designated hitter before eventually playing the field. All 35 of Miranda's starts during his injury-shortened, disappointing 2023 season came at third base, but his best shot at playing time in 2024 could be at first.