Miranda went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Miranda followed up a solo home run by Luis Arraez with one of his own for back-to-back first inning jacks which gave the Twins all of the offense they needed for the win. The 24-year-old rookie struggled initially in May but he has been remarkably consistent since June. Miranda is finding himself slotted into the cleanup spot as of late and is slashing an excellent .322/.385/.458 in August. He appears to be breaking out and now has 13 home runs and 52 RBI on the season despite only having played in 80 games. With a full season of playing time, he could be a 100 RBI player at the thin third base position.