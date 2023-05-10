The Twins optioned Miranda to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Miranda will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to infielder Kyle Farmer (mouth), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. While Miranda's impending demotion is shocking on the surface following his impressive rookie campaign in 2022, the 24-year-old is in the midst of a prolonged funk at the plate. He's gone just 6-for-36 over his last 10 games and is slashing .220/.275/.318 on the season, with his .593 OPS representing a 158-point drop from 2022. Ideally, Miranda will be in store for a brief stint in the minors to regain confidence and get his timing back at the plate before he steps back into an everyday role with the Twins at third base. In the meantime, the Twins are likely to turn to a combination of Farmer and Willi Castro to handle the hot corner.