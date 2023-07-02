The Twins recalled Miranda from Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He'll start at third base and bat seventh in the Twins' series finale in Baltimore.

Miranda is back in the big leagues for the first time since early May, rejoining the Twins as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for Royce Lewis (oblique), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Though he wasn't able to build on his promising rookie campaign during his time in the majors earlier in 2023, Miranda's dormant bat has awoken at St. Paul. He finished June with a .287/.362/.436 slash line while striking out just 17 times in 23 games, and Miranda should now get another chance to step in as the Twins' primary option at third base while Lewis is on the mend.