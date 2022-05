Miranda could be recalled from Triple-A St. Paul if Kyle Garlick has to go on the injured list with a calf injury, Dan Hayes reports.

The Twins are in need of right-handed bats with Miguel Sano on the IL and Garlick hurt. Miranda was off to a slow start at Triple-A (hitting .256 with a .737 OPS), but is hitting .300/.351/.520 with a homer in his last 57 plate appearances. The Twins will likely make a decision in the next day or two.