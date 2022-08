Miranda went 2-for-4 with a walk, three RBI and a run in Monday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Miranda came up clutch again late in Monday's contest, plating two runs on an eighth-inning base hit to give him 42 RBI through 232 plate appearances on the season. Dating back to May 20, Miranda has been one of the top hitters in baseball, as he's produced a .339/.381/.570 slash line while striking out at an 18.8 percent clip over that 51-game stretch.