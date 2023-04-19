Miranda went 0-for-5 with an RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox. He's hitting .209 (14-for-67) with just two extra base hits in 17 games this season.

Miranda is off to a slow start but there's been no sign of him potentially losing his job as he's been a fixture at third base. He's making contact (18.4% K%) and has a .286 XBA (according to Baseball Savant), so there is some hope for a turnaround soon.