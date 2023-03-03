Miranda could be limited to first base and designated hitter at the start of the season if his right shoulder soreness hasn't totally subsided by then, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Miranda is slated to handle the hot corner in 2023 after spending most of 2022 at first base, but it's possible those plans could be put on hold for a bit. It would make sense for the Twins to exercise caution here, especially if Alex Kirilloff (wrist) isn't quite ready. Miranda has played three games this spring, all out of the DH spot. If he's not able to play third base initially, it could open up starts at the hot corner for Donovan Solano, Kyle Farmer, Nick Gordon and Willi Castro.