Miranda has been limited to designated hitter duty early on in camp because of a sore right shoulder, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told Nick Nelson of TwinsDaily.com Tuesday.

The shoulder evidently doesn't bother Miranda at the plate but is causing some issues when throwing. It does not sound like a major concern at this point, but it's unclear when Miranda might be cleared to play the field. He's slated for third base duties in 2023 after spending most of 2022 at first base.