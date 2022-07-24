Miranda went 3-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored and a hit-by-pitch in a 9-1 win Sunday in Detroit.

Miranda drove in a run after being beaned in the first, singled and scored in both the seventh and eighth innings and drove in a run with a single in the ninth. It was the rookie's third three-hit game of the season. After struggling in his first month in the big leagues, the 24-year-old has produced a .322/.370/.534 line with six homers in 127 plate appearances dating back to June 3. All three of his hits came against right-handed pitchers, albeit the last one coming off a position player, raising his average to .252 against righties.