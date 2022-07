Miranda went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Thursday against the Guardians.

Miranda accounted for all of the Twins' offensive production with a bases-clearing double in the third inning. He's had an inconsistent role in the lineup since Alex Kirilloff returned, though, Miranda has started three consecutive games during which he's tallied four hits with four RBI and a run scored. Overall, Miranda is hitting .240/.275/.418 across 153 plate appearances on the season.