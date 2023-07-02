Miranda was scratched from the Triple-A St. Paul lineup Saturday and is expected to be called up after Royce Lewis left Saturday's Twins game with a strained oblique muscle, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports

Miranda began the season as Minnesota's everyday third baseman, but was sent to Triple-A on May 10 after hitting just .220/.275/.318. Miranda hasn't been much better at Triple-A as he's hit just .255/.326/.360 in 39 games. However, he has shown some progress lately as he's hitting .305/.374/.476 with two home runs in his last 20 games.